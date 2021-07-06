Thawarchand Gehlot Vows To Work With 'utmost Integrity' After Appointment As Karnataka Guv

After being appointed as the Karnataka Governor, former Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot spoke exclusively to Republic TV where he vowed to work with the 'utmost integrity and hard work' to fulfill his new role. In a big development ahead of the Union Cabinet rejig on Tuesday, new governors were appointed for 8 states. Importantly, Thawarchand Gehlot, a sitting Union Minister of the NDA Government who helmed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment was appointed as the governor of Karnataka.

"I express my gratitude. I will fulfill the duty given to me with full integrity and hard work. I have previously as well been the in-charge of the BJP in Karnataka. Because of this, it will be easier for me to handle my duties," he said.

"Under PM's leadership, I was handling the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD). The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has had historical accomplishments. I worked towards the success of these departments and we got a Guinness World Records for this also," the Karnataka Governor added.

On the cabinet reshuffle, Thawarchand Gehlot said that he did not want to comment on the pending decision which will be taken by the Prime Minister.

New Governors appointed ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle

As per Republic TV sources, new governors have been appointed in the states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Haryana. Apart from Gehlot, another important shift has been Bandaru Dattatreya who has been transferred to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh, where he held the Governor post since 2019. In his place, Goa’s forest and environment minister Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Hari Babu Kambhampati will take charge as the Governor of Mizoram while Mizoram governor PS Sreedharan Pillai is now in-charge of Goa.