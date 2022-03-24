'The Bengal Files' Replete With Political Murders: BJP Rebukes Mamata On Birbhum Killings

The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday over increasing political revenge killings in the state as the chillings scenes of Bibhum violence sent shockwaves across the nation. At least eight people - including six women and two children were beaten up and charred to death in Bengal's Rampurhat village on March 22, hours after the killing of a TMC panchayat leader.

"Unfortunately, the autopsy reports reveal that these women and children were brutally beaten before being locked inside rooms and burnt alive. This is almost akin to a concentration camp," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a press briefing today. "The Bengal Files are replete with such horrendous political murders," he said, claiming that 200 BJP workers have been killed since the elections in Bengal last year.

Sharing grim figures of political murders in the state, Patra said 26 killings have been reported in the state here just in the past week.

"Nirmam" Banerjee

The BJP leader also slammed Banerjee over her insensitive remark 'comparing' the Birbhum violence to mere 'sneezing.' Yesterday, while targetting the BJP, she had said, "Even when a person coughs, they go to court."

"Is being burned alive equivalent to sneezing?" Patra asked. "The killing of 8 people, who were charred to death. is it equivalent to coughing? This is insensitivity at its height. Mamata Banerjee should be called Nirmam Banerjee. She does not have an ounce of Mamata (affection)."

"Is this celebration or mourning?"

Further targeting the TMC supremo, Patra said, "You send delegations to other states, minutes after crimes are reported. But when such gruesome murder has occurred in your home state, there is no sign of Mamata for 48 hours. Moreover, the TMC workers are shamelessly welcoming her to Birbhim with gates and banners as if she has won a war. Is this celebration or mourning?" he asked.

Two days after the brutal killings of 8 people in Bengal's Rampurhat, CM Mamata Banerjee met the families of the victims in Bagtui village and handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 5 lakhs. She also announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs for reconstructing the affected houses.

Twenty-two people have so far been arrested in connection with the arson and among those arrested is the brother of the deceased TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.