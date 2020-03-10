The Debate: Arnab Goswami's Take On Scindia's Resignation And MP Political Crisis

As former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to interim party President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, political chaos in Madhya Pradesh unveiled with 22 pro-Scindia MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers also tendering their resignations. The crisis in the Kamal Nath-led government had started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs which soon turned into hotel politics.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath also dissolved his cabinet on Monday, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt. However, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers, who are loyal to Scindia, have been expelled.

Amid the transpiring political instability, Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami had the following to say in The Debate on Tuesday:

"Its the depth to which a party can fall which is in question tonight. The Vadra Congress has plunged so low that one wonders what the party has been struck by. Let me tell you, if the party had any sense or survival instinct, it would have sacked the incompetent interlopers of the Gandhi name, more correctly known in India today as the Vadra family, and made Jyotiraditya the party president. Then, I can assure you, if Scindia would have been the Congress president, the party would have had a chance", said Arnab Goswami.

"But no, this family, which probably has a better political future if it returns to Sonia's country of birth, won't allow any deserving person anywhere close to the top. Jyotiraditya, also a dynast no doubt, irritated the Vadra family because he refused to be what every ambitious Congressman must be today, a sidekick," he added.

Scindia resigns

In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, Scindia appeared resolved. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

Scindia to join BJP & be named RS candidate

In a sensational development minutes after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, sources have said that Scindia will officially join the BJP in the afternoon. Sources further mentioned that in the evening BJP's Central Election Commission (CEC) will also announce Scindia as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Further, sources said that to challenge the Kamal Nath-led government, BJP will demand a floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16. The Rajya Sabha election is to be held on March 26.

