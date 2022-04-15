'The Delhi Files': Gautam Gambhir Slams 'Mr Honest' Kejriwal Over 'Upload On YouTube' Row

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is receiving tremendous support from people for his latest critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files, has announced the beginning of yet another intriguing project, The Delhi Files. Even though the plot of the film is not revealed yet, the film is rumoured to be depicting the horrific truths about the anti-Sikh riots that took place in Delhi in the year 1984 where 3,350 Sikhs were killed following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

Former cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir has welcomed the film and seemingly took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making the film available on YouTube. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The atrocities and gruesome murders of innocent people in Delhi will now see the light of the day. Let’s see if “Mr.Honest” wants this on YouTube as well! #DelhiFiles."

The cricketer-turned-politician's statement comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on the director's previous film, The Kashmir Files where he accused the BJP of promoting the film and also asked the film's director Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube to make it "totally free." However, his statements received heavy backlash over disrespecting Hindus and hurting the sentiments of the Kashmiri Pandits.

A political furore erupted several hours after the director, who is known for digging the past and courageously bringing the atrocities and injustice faced by people to the big screen, made the announcement even though it has been receiving tremendous support from BJP and people around the country.

Earlier in the day, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh has praised Agnihotri for bringing the truth to the entire world, claiming that the 1984 riots were a planned massacre. "People should be aware of the conspiracy of the 1984 riots and it is well-known to some, but no one knows who was behind them. What role did the leaders of the Congress play? The 1984 riots did not occur over the course of one night; they were pre-planned, and such information should be publicly available. I'm hoping that the film will reveal more specifics regarding the riots," he said.

Vivek Agnihotri begins shooting for The Delhi Files

Taking to Twitter, The Tashkent Files maker announced that he has commenced working on his next film, The Delhi Files. The film was originally announced in the month of September last year as he unveiled a motion poster of the same, which is a part of his trilogy after The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files.

The motion poster of the film shows a child standing in the backdrop of the Indian emblem. The poster bore the tagline saying "Right to Life." The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts under Vivek Agnihotri's label 'I am Buddha' Production.

