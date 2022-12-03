The Delhi MCD Elections In Numbers: What The 1.45 Cr Electors Should Know About

High-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in the national capital will take on Sunday. The security arrangements are in place for the polls, largely seen as a contest among Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress.

The polling will being at 8 am and will conclude at 5:30 on. The votes will be counted on December 7. More than 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls to the 250 wards of the civic body, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.

According to State Election Commission, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.

What the 1.45 cr electors should know about?

Polling date: December 4

Total wards: 250

Candidates in the fray: 1,349

Eligible electors: 1,45,05,358

Polling stations: 13,638 polling stations

Pink and model polling booths: 136

Time of polling: 8 am to 5:30 pm

Counting of votes: December 7

Completion of the electoral process: December 15

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the elections while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.

The high-decibel campaigning for the December 4 polls, which saw roadshows of AAP and BJP heavyweights criss-cross through the national capital amid a political slugfest, concluded on Friday.

Giving campaigns of their parties one final push on Friday, BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and roadshows, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia held a town hall with 400 traders to discuss issues faced by them while dealing with the civic body.

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.

In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53.

(With PTI inputs)