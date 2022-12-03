The Final MCD Pitch: What AAP And BJP Told Delhi's People On Election Eve

The national capital is all prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022 which will be held on Sunday, December 4, with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for the same. This election can be seen as a major contest between the AAP, the BJP, and Congress.

As far as the Aam Aadmi Party is concerned, the party leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, held roadshows in 250 wards of the national capital, while its candidates held foot marches in more than 500 areas of the city, the party said.

What is on AAP's agenda

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an interactive session with yoga teachers and traders, while Sisodia, Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, Punjab Minister Sardar Harjot Bains, AAP leader Mahabal Mishra and MLA Durgesh Pathak led roadshows in the city's 250 wards.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has repeatedly targeted the BJP over its "failure" to clear the three landfill sites in Delhi's Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa during its tenure in the municipal corporation. Over the years, fires have broken out at these dumping yards which have tonnes of legacy waste, leaving neighbouring areas shrouded in smoke for days.

What BJP raked up

On the other hand, as far as BJP is concerned, its leader and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday lambasted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party-led government over a number of scams, alleging that 'Lalu Prasad Yadav's loot' model is being followed in the national capital.

Addressing the press, the Union Minister said, "Arvind Kejriwal has presented a new model of corruption; Kejriwal is following Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'loot' model in Delhi. Kejriwal has deceived the labourers also. Kejriwal hasn't made a single university. They know how to present a rapist as a physiotherapist."

Preparations for MCD polls

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that for the MCD polls, "Nearly 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, about 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of CAPF and SAP are to be deployed." Sixty-eight model polling stations and as many pink polling stations covering all eleven assembly segments have been established for the quality experience of voters, poll officials said. The results will be announced on December 7.

According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), ahead of the polls, the BJP has the highest number of millionaire candidates in the fray, followed by the AAP and the Congress. Of the top three richest candidates, two from the BJP and one from the AAP.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm and the votes will be counted on December 7. According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the MCD.

(With PTI Inputs)