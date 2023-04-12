The Grand Sum Of Rahul Gandhi's Grand Alliance Picture To Take On BJP

Top leaders of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) met in Delhi on Wednesday, April 12 to form a united Opposition front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and look out for the possibility of contesting the polls together against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The meeting was held in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and RJD chairperson Tejashwi Yadav. JDU president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and Congress leader Salman Khursheed were also in attendance.

While speaking with the media, Kharge considered it to be a "historic meeting" and said they wanted all opposition parties to unite ahead of the general election.

Rahul Gandhi said that a "historic step" has been taken to unite Opposition parties. He said, "It is a process, it will develop the Opposition's vision for the country."

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards the unity of the opposition. Standing together will fight together - for India!"

विचारधारा की इस लड़ाई में, विपक्ष की एकता की ओर आज एक ऐतिहासिक कदम लिया गया है।



साथ खड़े हैं, साथ लड़ेंगे - भारत के लिए! pic.twitter.com/xoStUuiqyL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2023

Congress President Kharge also tweeted that the Opposition leaders had pledged to raise the voice of the people and give a new direction to the country. He wrote in Hindi, "We will protect the Constitution and save the country."

The Bihar CM said that their motive is to unite as many parties as possible and work together. Before the meeting, he had also called on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is staying at his daughter Misa Bharti's house while undergoing treatment.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are nearing, opposition parties are looking for new allies to fight the ruling BJP. Some parties have agreed to the alliance while others are still giving mixed responses.

Notably, the grand old party led under the supervision of Kharge has a total of 51 seats in Lok Sabha, the JD(U) has a seat share of 16 in the Parliament and RJD has no seats, whereas the ruling BJP has a large share of 302 seats.

BJP reacts to the Opposition's meet

Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary criticised the meeting of the Opposition parties RJD, JD(U), and INC and said that all the people that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has met are corrupt.

He said, "All the people Nitish has met are corrupt, corrupt are uniting. Nitish Babu is wandering like a soul, sometimes going to Lalu ji's feet, now he has gone to Rahul ji."

He added, "Chief Minister of Bihar should not wander, he is the Chief Minister of Bihar, stay away from corrupt. Rahul Gandhi himself is the prime ministerial candidate, from where will he make you?"

2019 Opposition alliance

In 2019 as well, leaders of Opposition parties came together to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government but failed miserably.