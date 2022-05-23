The Great Khali Visits Union Min Jitendra Singh; 'Joined BJP Due To PM Modi's Ideology'

Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali who joined the BJP three months ago met Union Minister Jitendra Singh and said that he joined the party after being impressed by PM Modi's ideology. Khali came to meet Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was also present during Khali's BJP induction programme. Khali further said that he is proud of joining the saffron party.

"I came to meet Dr Jitendra Singh. Now, I am going back. I came to meet him as he belongs to the hilly region and I too. It was just a regular meeting," Khali said. Being asked about his joining the BJP, Khali said, "I am so proud of joining BJP. I joined the BJP after being impressed by the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Great Khali meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Khali entered the ring of politics by joining the BJP in the second week of February in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh and Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh while inducting Khali into the party in February said, "I welcome The Great Khali to the party. Today, he has taken the membership of the BJP. His size and his personality is such that the whole world knows him. I am sure that he will also play an important role in making BJP strong. With his joining the party, he will inspire the youth and other people of the country."

TMC objects to Khali campaigning for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra

After taking membership of the BJP, Khali had also campaigned for a few BJP candidates. While he was canvassing for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra, TMC opposed and wrote to the Election Commission saying that Dalip Singh Rana is a US citizen who should not be allowed to influence the minds of the citizens.

Rana has also been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party. In the 2017 Punjab assembly elections, he had campaigned for AAP leaders. He also met Arvind Kejriwal in November 2021. WWE Wrestler Khali was in the Punjab police after which he joined World Wrestling Entertainment. He has also tried his hand in Bollywood.

