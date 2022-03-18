'The Kashmir Files': BJP Lambasts Omar Abdullah, Asks 'which Part Does He Find Untrue?'

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday launched a scathing attack on Former J&K CM and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah over his remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files. Taking to Twitter, Malviya questioned Abdullah over his allegations suggesting that the makers of the film have manipulated the facts. In his tweets, Malviya asked Abdullah about the parts of the film that he feels is untrue. Emphasizing the same, Malviya also mentioned the series of events that transpired in Kashmir, including the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.

He asked if the fact that Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah, who resigned as the CM on January 18, 1990, was not true. Furthermore, he also slammed Omar Abdullah over the genocide that was unleashed on Kashmiri Pandits that began on January 19, 1990. Moreover, Malviya also lambasted Omar over the fact that 70 ISI trained terrorists were released by his father's administration. In a separate tweet, Malviya also slammed Farooq Abdullah for abandoning Hindus in Kashmir.

Which part of #KashmirFiles does Omar find untrue?



The fact that Farooq Abdullah, his father, resigned as CM on 18Jan1990, and as if on cue the genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus starting 19Jan1990? That he ordered the release of 70 ISI trained dreaded terrorists? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 18, 2022

The BJP leader's retort comes in the backdrop of Omar Abdullah previously claiming that the makers of the movie have "manipulated facts" and lied about the incidents that took place during the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in the 1990s. Abdullah has instead expressed that an environment should be created wherein the Kashmiri Pandits can return to the valley.

More on 'The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Files was released recently on March 11 and is helmed by ace director Vivek Agnihotri. The movie's plot is set in the backdrop of the early 1990s and outlines the horrific exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and many more. The film has garnered accolades and Agnihotri has been praised for the movie which displays the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. However, the Opposition factions have cried foul and have accused it of creating a 'rift' between communities.

Responding to critics in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, director Vivek Agnihotri said, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is." He added, "We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."

Image: ANI/Instagram- Vivek Agnihotri