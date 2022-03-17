'The Kashmir Files': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks; 'Attempt To Restrict Debate'

As the tirade among political factions over 'The Kashmir Files' continues to escalate with each passing day, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Thursday responded to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's Tweet, accusing him of restricting the debate over Kashmir to a specific time period. It should be noted that earlier, Singh tweeted, stating that during the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, BJP was supporting the VP Singh-led government, which was in power back then, therefore why Congress should be blamed.

कश्मीरी पंडितों का पलायन हुआ तब कॉंग्रेस विपक्ष में थी। विश्वनाथ प्रताप सिंह की जनता दल की सरकार को भाजपा का समर्थन था।मुफ़्ती मोहम्मद सईद साहब गृह मंत्री थे।जगमोहन जी राज्यपाल थे।



Retorting to Digvijaya Singh's Tweet, Nalin Kohli said, "There are many aspects to the Kashmir problem and all aspects have to be discussed. The forces responsible for encouraging separatism will also have to answer. Congress is scared the party's role in the Kashmir issue will be exposed and that they will have to answer for their role in the history of Kashmir."

PM Modi lauds 'The Kashmir Files'

Meanwhile, as the debate over the movie keeps escalating, the movie has been garnering applause from critics and has been doing impeccable business in the ticket windows. Released on March 11, the movie portrays the barbaric atrocities inflicted on the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and their subsequent exodus from the state. PM Narendra Modi, during his speech at the BJP Parliamentary Committee meet, stated that more such movies should be made. "People who always raise the flag of freedom of expression have been agitated for five-six days. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there is a campaign to discredit the film," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the movie has been made tax free in many states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. On the other hand, Congress accused the BJP of utilising the film to push its polarisation agenda, "Life will not be run by seeing or showing films and spreading hatred and division in society. Modi ji should tell when will our Kashmiri Pandits be rehabilitated and should give us a date as his government is there both at the Centre and in the state," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.



PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on March 16 accused the Centre of creating a rift between two communities by promoting the film. The PDP leader also alleged that the Centre was 'weaponizing' the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. “The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files and is weaponizing pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

