'The Kashmir Files' Exposed Dynastic Families & Political Parties: Union Min Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that there is more discussion on the 'The Kashmir Files' movie than the Jammu and Kashmir Budget in Rajya Sabha because the film has exposed the truth of several dynastic families, political parties and their misdeeds.

"More discussions took place on 'The Kashmir Files' than on Jammu and Kashmir Budget in Rajya Sabha. I understand why. The movie exposed the truth of several dynastic families, political parties and their misdeeds," Naqvi stated.

The Union Minister said that the Union Territory is progressing since the abrogation of article 370. "Article 370 used to protect terrorists and militants. To bring J&K on the path of development, article 370 was abrogated."

Slamming Pakistan, Naqvi said that the neighbouring nation wants "that we raise 'violation of human rights' issues in Kashmir and fight. Human rights do not just belong to militants and separatists, also belong to the common Kashmiris."

"When you talk about human rights, the focus must be on armed forces who are putting day & night together to keep Kashmir safe," the Union Minister said.

Union Minister Naqvi slams Congress

Last week, Naqvi had slammed the Congress for tweets (now deleted) by its Kerala unit on Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files'. Sharing a thread of 'facts' about the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus in a bid to downplay the exodus, the grand old party claimed that it was the terrorists who killed the Kashmiri Pandits. Following this, the Union Minister stepped forward to slam the comments and said that Kashmir was now progressing after the abrogation of article 370.

After the abrogation of article 370, Kashmir is progressing. Some people were doing the work of commission, corruption, communalism before abrogation of article 370. These dynastic parties are now suffering due to their communal politics,” Naqvi had said.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is a heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victims of the 1990 genocide, which is remembered as one of the most tragic events of Indian history.

Image: ANI