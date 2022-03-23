The Kashmir Files: FM Sitharaman Says Congress In 'denial' Of Kashmiri Pandits' Genocide

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday responded in the discussion on the budget of 'Union Territory of Jammu and for 2022-23' in Rajya Sabha. The Minister had tabled the budget of Jammu and Kashmir for the next financial year, 'The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022' and 'The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022' for consideration in the Upper House of Parliament.

FM Sitharaman also spoke about Vivek Agnihotri's recently released film, The Kashmir Files, and stated that the argument was on the film, instead of the UT's budget. She added that Congress was a denial of Kashmiri Pandit exodus and genocide.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Kashmiri Pandit genocide

Speaking about the ongoing controversy around the Kashmiri Pandit genocide, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Congress is in denial of killing and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. The argument is happening on The Kashmir Files, instead of budget." Congress's leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge intervenes and says they "will have a separate session for a discussion on the issue."

Responding to LoP Kharge, Sitharaman says, "I answered questions on the Budget, but I was repeatedly being asked about this issue. It's my right to reply in the house." Speaking about the "other things", the Minister went on to talk about the Kashmiri Pandits killed at the time. She said, "Tikalal Taploo was the fifth person to be killed and advocate Premnath Bhatt was killed too."

FM Sitharaman avered that after the abrogation of Article 370, terror-related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir, and an environment for investment has been created. Responding to a discussion on the Budget for the Union Territory, she said that people are benefiting after the implementation of 890 central laws. Besides, Nirmala Sitharaman added, 250 "unjust and discriminatory" state laws also have been removed, and 137 were modified.

Sitharaman said over 100% COVID vaccination of the eligible population has been achieved in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking about the terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said 38 terrorists are eliminated in 2022 and there is a 16% decline in terror recruitment in the Union Territory. She added 180 terrorists, including 32 foreigners eliminated in 2021; this included 42 top commanders.