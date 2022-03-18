The Kashmir Files: Karnataka Minister Seeks Kannada Version; 'Help Masses Know The Truth'

As the popularity of 'The Kashmir Files' movie is going over the roof, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, has called for the Kannada version of the movie. The Minister said that it will help the common man in Karnataka to understand the suffering of the Kashmiri pundits.



"Congress opposed Article 370 but neither Indira Gandhi nor Rajiv Gandhi dared to scrap it. Then, why are they unhappy now," the Home Minister said.

Explaining the continuous fall in Congress's popularity, he said, "Where is Congress? There is no Congress. They have been given oxygen in Karnataka to survive but the grand old party of the country is not in a position to survive. They are talking in favour of the hijab. They are supporting those who called bandh in the House against the High Court order," the Minister alleged,

"Congress is playing vote bank politics, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accepted across the country. The Party without firm leadership is facing an existential crisis," he added.











The Kashmir Files: Reel and Reality are the same



While the film is receiving praises for its realistic depiction of the events, it is also courting opposition for allegedly whitewashing the events of 1990. In an exclusive chat with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate show, director Vivek Agnihotri dished out how he made the film.



He stated, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is. We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."



The Kashmir Files has posted a collection of ₹97.30 crore at the box office as of March 18 and it's just 2.7 crore away from entering the 100 crore club. The movie has recorded collections within a week of its release. The Kashmir Files has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Goa.