The Kashmir Files: Mehbooba Mufti Attacks Film; Farooq Abdullah Wants Probe By Commission

Politics over 'The Kashmir Files' spiraled further on Tuesday after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of dividing the country along the lines of religion. Addressed a public rally, Mufti said she does not need to watch a movie to learn about the past. "I have seen bloodshed with my own eyes," she told the crowd, calling for peace to prevail in the union territory.

The former J&K CM accused the ruling party of inciting hatred between communities through the newly-released Bollywood film.

"Big movies are made these days. What will films tell me (about history)? I have witnessed with my own eyes, the death of 7 Hindu boys when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Pakistan. I have seen Sardars and Kashmiri Pandits being killed. My own uncle was murdered. We do not want any of this. We want this bloodshed to end forever. We want to live with peace," said Mufti.

"But the BJP wants us to keep fighting with Pakistan," she said. "They want to divide the country based on community. They recall Jinnah, Babar, and Aurangzeb in every speech about Kashmir. What relevance do Babar and Aurangzeb have today?"

The recent Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files' has triggered a debate on the exodus of Kashmiris in 1990 following terrorist attacks in the Valley. While the movie has received massive appreciation from the ruling BJP, Opposition parties have claimed that it falls short of showing the actual truth and creates anti-Muslim sentiment in the country.

When asked who should be held responsible for failing to prevent the 1990 genocide, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah said, "If you want to know the truth appoint a commission. The truth will come after the appointment of commission."

'The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Files has recently been in the news since its release on March 11 with the BJP and the opposition parties having conflicting remarks on it. The film which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri pandits in the 1990s has received applause from BJP with prominent faces including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat supporting the movie.

On the other hand, the opposition parties have lashed out at the film saying that it shows incomplete truth and fails to show the actual truth of what happened during the time.