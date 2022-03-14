The Kashmir Files Row: Congress Says It Stands By Every Single Fact Over Remark On BJP

As the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files, which has garnered critical acclaim and continues its impeccable business in the ticket windows, the Congress party's Kerala unit, on its Twitter handle, has recently been sharing some 'facts' concerning the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, by using the hashtag campaign, #KashmiriPandits. Congress' Tweets has now become the epicentre for a fresh controversy. In a thread of Tweets, the Kerala unit of the grand old party stated that they have removed a part of the thread that they alleged BJP took it out of context and utilised it for their 'communal propaganda.'

In a series of tweets, INC Kerala wrote, "We stand by every single fact in yesterday's tweet thread about the #KashmiriPandits issue. However, we've removed a part of the thread, seeing BJP hate factory taking it out of context and using it for their communal propaganda. We'll continue to speak out the truth."

"For BJP, #Kashmir is a Hindu-Muslim problem. For Congress, it's a long battle between separatists & those who stand with India. Let's respect ALL Kashmiris who've made sacrifices in this battle. Congress brought peace & rehabilitated victims. BJP ruined it for politics. Terrorism has no religion. Innocent civilians are its victims. Congress firmly stands with all the victims. We don't differentiate victims based on religion whereas BJP keeps clashes alive for electoral benefits & helps NONE. #KashmiriPandits know it better than others," they added.

We stand by every single fact in yesterday's tweet thread about the #KashmiriPandits issue. However, we've removed a part of the thread, seeing BJP hate factory taking it out of context and using it for their communal propaganda.



We'll continue to speak out the truth. (1/3) — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 14, 2022

Congress stirs fresh controversy over The Kashmir Files

Days after the release of The Kashmir Files on March 11, Congress' Kerala Twitter handle, on Sunday, shared a long thread of 'facts' concerning the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus in 1990. In a bid to downplay the exodus, Congress alleged that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between 1990-2007, while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. After facing major backlash for its tweets, the Congress unit later deleted the first post.

In its tweets, Congress claimed that the then-J&K Governor Jagmohan was an RSS leader, under whose rule, Pandits were driven out of the Valley. Pointing out that BJP continued to support the VP Singh govt till 1990, Congress claimed that the UPA administration had built 5,242 tenements for Pandits in Jammu and provided one-time assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family. It also blamed the BJP for engineering a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country over the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya during the migration, adding that the Pandits’ issue suited BJP’s propaganda to create a fake outrage for electoral gain.

More about The Kashmir Files

Penned and helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and backed by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-funded terrorists. The film features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. In 1990, over 350,000 Pandits escaped from the Valley after a message was issued by terrorists over loudspeakers from mosques and on the streets - 'Convert to Islam, leave the land or die'.