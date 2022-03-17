'The Kashmir Files' Showed That Govt Did Not Try To Stop Exodus: CM Baghel Targets BJP

‘The Kashmir Files’ showed that the former Central government, supported by the BJP did not try to stop the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after watching the film.

Baghel told reporters on Wednesday that the film showed half-truths and there was just an attempt to depict violence. Baghel said, ‘The Kashmir Files’ also had a political message suggesting that then Prime Minister VP Singh and the BJP-supported government didn’t send the army to Jammu and Kashmir despite President’s rule in the state.

“Just returned after watching "Kashmir Files". It is shown in the film that the government running with the support of BJP did not try to stop the Kashmiri Pandits, but asked them to leave,” Baghel wrote on Twitter. “The army was not sent there. When former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi gheraoed the Lok Sabha, the army was sent.”

'Kashmiri Pandits remain unsettled'

Accusing the BJP of playing politics over the film, he said, "If they want to go towards 2024 in this way, then they are taking the country in the very wrong direction."

"During the Abrogation of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits were promised resettlement and land in the Valley, but that has not happened even today. The government played politics over the incident. It has lacked in providing the relief that Kashmiris are yearning for, nor does the movie provide a solution to the existing problems,"

Quoting the movie's protagonist, Baghel said “Not only Hindus but also Buddhists, Sikhs, Muslims, and everyone who stood with India was also killed."

The Chhattisgarh chief minister was one of the very few Congress leaders to watch Vivek Agnihotri's film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits after the 1989 terrorist attack.

Baghel asks Centre to waive GST on 'The Kashmir Files'

As BJP-ruled states exempted entertainment tax on the Bollywood film, CM Baghel went on to request PM Narendra Modi to announce the waiver of central GST, to make the film across India. The Congress leader also invited all Chhattisgarh MLAs to watch the film at a mall in Raipur.

'The Kashmir Files' has courted controversy as critics accused the director of hand-picking incidents to suit the narrative of the present government amid fears that the film may incite violence among communities.

The movie received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said the "history has to be presented in the right context". At a parliamentary party meeting, PM said that "those who carry around the flag of freedom of expression, that whole bunch is rattled for the last few days."

(With inputs from agency)