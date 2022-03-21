The Kashmir Files: Telangana CM KCR Asks For Film On 'irrigation, Economic Files' Amid Row

With an aim to shed light on the horrifying systematic killings of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, Vivek Agnihotri made the film The Kashmir Files which is striking hard at the box office currently. The movie, which is based on the real interviews of first-generation victims of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, has not only garnered critical acclaim but also triggered a political debate in India. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating the film, several states like Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and more have made the film tax-free in a bid to attack more people at the ticket window.

The strategy seemed to have worked wonders for the film as the Anupam Kher starrer recorded its highest one-day sales minting Rs 27-28 crore on Sunday, as per a report on Box Office India. However, the film continues to court controversy as several politicians presented counterarguments regarding the intent of the film.

Telangana CM KCR on The Kashmir Files

As per ANI, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao took a jibe at BJP, on Monday, by asking to make films on other pressing topics like 'irrigation and economic files'. He stated, ''What is the film 'The Kashmir Files'? If there is any progressive govt there should be irrigation files, economic files. Who wants 'The Kashmir files'? In Delhi, Kashmir pandits say that some people are doing this for the votes, we didn't get any benefits.''

What is the film 'The Kashmir Files', if there is any progressive govt there should be irrigation files, economic files. Who wants 'The Kashmir files'? In Delhi, Kashmir pandits say that some people are doing this for the votes, we didn't get any benefits: Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/BlTliIWCsM — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

As mentioned earlier, the film continues to break the box office with its historic run as it entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club in over a week and is close to crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within its second-week run. Amidst its successful business in India, The Kashmir Files makers are now planning to expand its reach by dubbing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam languages.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher/Facebook/@KCR