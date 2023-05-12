'The Kerala Story' Row: Artists Have Right To Showcase Art, Says BJP After SC's Hearing

BJP's National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said that the entire nation is asking the question which the Supreme Court (SC) asked regarding 'The Kerala Story'; Why can't the film be screened in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu when it is being screened across India? The apex court, on May 12, heard the plea by the makers of the film who challenged the West Bengal government's decision to ban the movie. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued a notice to Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments in connection with the same.

"They have stopped it only for political reasons. When a movie has been made about a problem and the people want to watch the film, I don't know what problem they have with this film," the former MLA said. Ghosh also stated that the artists, the directors and producer have the right to showcase their art.

On May 8, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government announced that 'The Kerala Story' will be banned across the state and theatres screening it will face strict action. It cited the threat to peace and security in Bengal. In Tamil Nadu meanwhile, protests and threats of vandalism forced movie theatres to stop screening the film. "The movie is being exhibited all over the country, why should the West Bengal govt ban the movie, why should you not allow it to run? The film is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profiles. This has nothing to do with the cinematic value of the movie, it may be good or bad," CJI Chandrachud told Abhishek Manu Singhvi who represented the Bengal government. He also directed the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate security measures for the theatres.

'The Kerala Story' inches closer to 100 crore club

Despite resistance from state governments from West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the film earned Rs 80 crore in its first week of release on May 5 and is expected to enter the 100-crore club on May 13. The Adah Sharma-starrer has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh and is set to be released in more than 40 countries, Director Sudipto Sen announced on May 12. He also claimed that over 60 lakh people have watched the film so far.