'The Kerala Story' Row | Why Are We Scared Of Reality?: VK Singh Post Film's Ban In Bengal

Union Minister of State VK Singh has expressed his views over the controversy surrounding 'The Kerala Story' and said that we should not be scared of looking at the reality. Accusing the opposition of turning a blind eye to the issue, Singh said that rather than learning from such incidents and looking on to bring more harmony, some people pretend to have not seen them.

Referring to the political parties opposing the movie, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Singh, while talking exclusively to the Republic, said, "Why should we be scared of looking at the reality? There is a reality, which is looking in your face and even then, you keep saying that no I don't see it. You just turn around and say let it happen."

'The Kerala Story' banned in West Bengal

"Something is happening and someone has put it out. Same thing was said for the movie 'The Kashmir Files', even though each and every incident which is there in 'The Kashmir Files' is true. I can say that as I know Kashmir rather well than most of the people and 'The Kerala Story' is also the same. Go and see what is happening in Kerala," the former Chief of Army Staff said.

Taking on the political parties for opposing the movie, he said, "Rather than learning from such incidents, rather than finding the measures to ensure that things are settled in a different manner and rather than looking at how we can bring more harmony, they say no no, we don't see anything, so ban it. I don't think this is correct."

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on Monday imposed a ban on the film 'The Kerala Story' in the state of Bengal. In her statement, she said that the ban has been imposed to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state. She termed the movie a piece of propaganda and targeted the BJP for backing the film. The Bengal CM alleged that "The BJP was funding a film on Bengal on the lines of Kashmir Files to defame the state."

West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie 'The Kerala Story'. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

After the ban on the movie in Bengal, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar slammed the ruling TMC government’s move and accused Mamata Banerjee of practising appeasement politics. The movie, which has been surrounded by controversy ever since its trailer was released, is facing stiff protest in several states.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue referring to the movie by saying that the movie exposes the truth of terror elements and accused Congress for opposing the film.

'The Kerala Story' centers around the contentious narrative that 32,000 girls from the southern state went missing and were converted to Islam before eventually being recruited into the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the radical extremist group.