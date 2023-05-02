The Kerala Story Vs BBC Documentary: Anil Antony Points Out Congress' Double Standards

BJP leader and senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony is the latest saffron party politician to join the debate over the The Kerala Story. On Monday, Antony hit out at the ruling CPI(M) and Congress accusing them of hyprocrisy for narrow political gain and pointed out double standards on The Kerala Story and the BBC documentary on Gujarat. "Both the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Youth Congress Kerala, and CPI(M) Kerala State Committee, who gladly supported the BBC World documentary that tried to undermine the sanctity of Indian institutions are opposing the screening of The Kerala Story with all their might. Every freedom the opposition claims to fight for increasingly proves to be selective hypocrisy for narrow political gains."

Both the @INCKerala @IYCKerala , and @CPIMKerala who gladly supported the @BBCWorld documentary that tried to undermine the sanctity of Indian institutions are opposing the screening of #TheKeralaStory with all their might. Every freedom the opposition claims to fight for… https://t.co/YsCj4sejMn April 28, 2023

Anil Antony calls out Left, Congress

"The Kerala Story is highlighting some of the societal issues by taking the case of a few young girls and the trials and tribulations they faced. Irony dies a thousand deaths when both Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and Communist Party of India (Marxist) that were the so-called supporters of free speech when a BBC World documentary was launched (in a blatant attempt to subvert the conclusions of the highest court of India and thus weaken our institutional authority) are now clamoring for a ban of this movie. Opposition’s fight for any freedom is subjective to narrow hypocritical political gains," said AK Antony's son, adding that why are the self-proclaimed champions of 'freedom of expression' demanding a ban on the film The Kerala Story?

BJP state president K Surendran had questioned why are the Left and the Congress are trying to downplay Love Jihad, which is a reality and thousands of innocent girls belonging to the Christians and Hindus are victims of it.

The Kerala Story controversy

Controversy over The Kerala Story erupted after the trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from the southern state went missing and were eventually recruited into the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the radical extremist group.

Both the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the Congress hit out at the controversial upcoming movie saying freedom of expression was not a licence to spew venom in society, and the film was an attempt to destroy the communal harmony of the state. The Congress urged the government not to give permission to screen the controversial movie as it aimed to create communal divisions in society through false claims.

Anil Antony on BBC docu series row

Anil Antony, former Congress member, had joined the BJP in the first week of April, 2023, after quitting the grand old party in January. He had resigned from the Congress after reportedly receiving threats over his objection to the controversial documentary released by BBC based on the Gujarat riots and the criticism Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He lauded PM Modi for "his clear vision to place India as a prominent pole in the multi-polar world" and commended the BJP members working for the party. Objecting to the BBC documentary Antony called out the "master brains" behind the documentary, the same who "were the master brain behind the Iraq war where lakhs of people were killed and displaced."