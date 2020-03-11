Madhya Pradesh Speaker Confirms MLAs Who Have Resigned Will Have To Meet Him Personally

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, state assembly speaker N. P. Prajapati on Wednesday stated that all the MLAs who have submitted their resignation will be first summoned and then he will make a decision on their resignation.

While interacting with the media on Wednesday, speaker Prajapati said, "I will decide on what to do next. As per the law, they will have to come personally, and then any kind of decision will be taken." When asked about whether MLAs who have given their resignation will be summoned or not, the Speaker stated that the MLAs will be 'definitely' summoned.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Speaker NP Prajapati had said that he will take action as per the procedure of the Assembly. "I will take action according to the established procedure of the state Assembly," Prajapati had told reporters.

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, would being down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis

The former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. The Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Currently, Kamal Nath has sent his MLAs to an undisclosed location; they flew out of Bhopal on Wednesday morning.

