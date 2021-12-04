Last Updated:

'Imitation-best form of flattery' | The More AAP Imitates BJP, The Less Relevant It Will Become: Chidambaram Fires Salvo

P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader attacked Arvind Kejriwal and added that 'the more the AAP imitates the BJP, the less relevant it will become' in a tweet.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Chidambaram, Arvind Kejriwal

Image: PTI


Amid Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) move to make its way in Punjab, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and said it is 'imitating the BJP'. 'The more the AAP imitates the BJP, the less relevant it will become,' tweeted Chidambaram. A war of words between Congress and AAP has been going on ahead of Punjab polls 2022.

'Soon, the AAP will become a clone of the BJP,' added Congress leader Chidambaram:

Congress Vs AAP

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh had hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia for making fake promises to the people under the former's model of education. The battle between the two parties started after Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia invited Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh to visit government schools in both states following Singh's desire to debate on the education system. To this, Singh reacted by seeking a list of 250 schools from both the states for comparison.

In another round of the war of words, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had launched a scathing attack on the opposition AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, cornering him on multiple issues including the contentious issue of air pollution in Delhi. While addressing a gathering in Punjab on Thursday, Navjot Singh Sidhu threw barbs at the Delhi Chief Minister who is lately campaigning in Punjab for the polls slated for next year. 

Sidhu went on to say that under Former Congress CM Dikshit's rule, Delhi had a ridership of over 35 lakh buses, which had now been reduced to 25 lakh, even three and a half phases of the metro development have been done under Sheila Dikshit’s government, he added. 

Prior to this, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had retorted to Kejriwal’s remark- 25 MLAs from the incumbent Congress government are in touch with AAP. Hitting back at Delhi CM Kejriwal, Randhawa quipped that if AAP leader can, he must try to convince Sukhjinder Randhawa to join AAP, “If Kejriwal can take he must take Sukhjinder Randhawa to AAP,” Randhawa said. Punjab is all set to undergo the political battle with Assembly Elections scheduled to take place in 2022.

