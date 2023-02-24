The Shameful 15-minute Delhi MCD Sequence Of Savagery India Must Watch

In a disgrace to democracy, a full-blown physical scuffle broke out at Delhi Civic Centre during the counting of votes for the MCD Standing Committee elections on Friday. The elected netas jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other to such an extent that one councillor passed out. Some councillors were seen with kurtas ripped while others resorted to pulling hair.

The chaos was over one vote as Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that BJP and AAP won three seats each in the standing committee. On the other hand, AAP claimed that they have won four seats in the six-member committee. The saffron party accused Arvind Kejriwal's party of tampering with elections, while AAP said BJP was unable to digest the defeat.

Watch in the video above, the savage 15 minutes that brought shame to Indian democracy.