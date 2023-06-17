The Unapologetic Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Whom Everyone Has A Problem With

As an engineer-turned-MBA graduate who later became an IPS officer-turned-politician, K Annamalai traded a corporate life for one that put him directly in service for the country. Dubbed ‘Singham’, a moniker for a tough cop, during his service as an IPS officer, Annamalai's fame preceded his political journey. He served as an officer of the Karnataka Cadre in Udupi and Chikmagalur, and by 2019, when he chose to retire, he had risen to the ranks of a deputy commissioner of police for Bengaluru South.

His planned retirement in search of peace did not last long. Within a year of retirement, Annamalai joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu while citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the sole reason for his decision at a time when the party did not have much representation in the state. Annamalai was elevated to BJP Tamil Nadu President following the 2021 Assembly elections where the party won four seats after a gap of nearly two decades. Thus at 37, he became the youngest ever BJP chief to be appointed and the only one to have risen to that rank within one year of joining the party.

Seated either with a background of bookshelves adorned with idols of Hindu gods or with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J P Nadda, the firebrand leader is certain to fight and win based on ideology.

Taking DMK head on

In May, Annamalai released DMK files questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his family’s assets which resulted in Stalin directly moving criminal defamation against him. Annamalai's statements reflect the change in attitude of the BJP which is no longer behaving as a junior ally. K Annamalai has been at the forefront of directly challenging Chief Minister M K Stalin and even a reactionary statement from the DMK seems to work in favour of K Annamalai

Picking a bone with his own

The recent spat where AIADMK passed a resolution condemning K Annamalai's comments on former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is an example of Annamalai replicating BJP's national campaign against corruption in Tamil Nadu.

Tensions were high when Annamalai, in January this year declared intentions to go solo for the Erode East by-poll, but was later rescinded. The move was perhaps buoyed by the party’s stellar in-roads in the 2022 Tamil Nadu Municipal Polls where it managed to get a 3 per cent vote share and emerge as the third largest party taking the regional parties by surprise. Although there was only a 0.7 per cent increase, it managed to secure 308 wards by fighting solo.

The recent celebration and felicitation of NEET winners by Annamalai can also be seen as the party straying away from alliance compulsions to toe the line of AIADMK.

The criticism

K Annamalai’s political journey has had its share of failures, in the recently concluded Karnataka elections, he was the co-incharge of the state where BJP faced a rout. This year, the BJP in Tamil Nadu also faced a setback when actor Gayathri Raghuram quit the party tweeting that “under Annamalai leadership, women are not safe”. His fight against corruption landed him in a soup when questions were raised over his limited edition Rafale watch, which he maintains was a 'gift'.

What's in for the party

Having flirted with both DMK and AIADMK, the BJP in Tamil Nadu now seems to be carving a place of its own. The unprecedented saffron wave in a state where the party has a 2.6 per cent vote share, tells you all that needs to be known about the appeal of K Annamalai. But whether Annamalai can fill the vacuum left by national parties since 1967 in the state, is worth a watch.