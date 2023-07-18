'The Unstable PM Contender': Posters Target Nitish Kumar Ahead Of Oppn Meet In Bengaluru

As preparations for the General Elections 2024 heat up, posters mocking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were put up in Bengaluru on Tuesday. "Bangalore rolls out the red carpet for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - The unstable prime ministerial contender,' the posters, seen at Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal, read. Nitish is in Bengaluru to attend the 26-party Opposition meet that will huddle together for the second day today (July 18).

Few of the posters targeted Nitish for the Sultanganj bridge collapse in Bihar. "First date of bridge collapse - April 2022, second date of the bridge collapse - June 2023," the poster read. While another poster slammed Kumar for his "gift to Bihar that keeps collapsing". "While bridges in Bihar cannot withstand his reign, count on him to lead the opposition unity," the posters mocked.

The under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Ganga bridge, an ambitious Rs 1,700 crore project, has bit the dust twice in a span of 14 months. The four-lane bridge, whose foundation stone or the construction was laid down by CM Nitish Kumar in 2014, first collapsed on June 14, just 14 months after the few pillars of the bridge were imbalanced during a thunderstorm in April 2022. The posters put up in Bengaluru slammed Kumar for his failure to build proper infrastructure in Bihar.

The posters were removed later Tuesday morning by the Bengaluru Police. An official confirmation is still awaited by the cops to confirm who put up the posters.

Second-day of huddle in Bengaluru

Today marks the second day of the opposition leaders' meeting, who have been trying to forge an alliance to take on the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This is the second meeting of the opposition bloc after the one hosted by Nitish in Patna on June 23.

Among several other parties, the new joinees are Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani).

Significantly, the opposition bloc received a major boost after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders marked their presence at the meeting. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attended the conclave. Ending weeks of suspense, AAP decided to attend the crucial meeting after Congress cleared its stance on the Delhi ordinance, standing firm to oppose the same in Parliament.