"Youth Will Drink All Night, Sleep All Day...": BJP MLA Ram Kadam Opposes 'Mumbai 24x7'

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the 'Mumbai 24x7' pitch by Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday. Following the approval, the BJP once again hit out at the Maharashtra government and opposed the plan. Talking to Republic TV, BJP legislator Ram Kadam raised concerns surrounding the decision and questioned the move by the MVA government. Kadam asked if the state government's decision was to permit alcohol bars to operate throughout the night. He stated that the decision will lead to youth drinking all night.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Mumbai 24x7

The BJP legislator slammed the state government for giving a nod to the Mumbai 24x7 proposal and questioned the intention of the government 'under the garb of nightlife' in the city.

"Do they want bars and pubs to remain operational for whole night? " questioned Ram Kadam

Furthermore, Kadam also said that regardless of the proposal, everything in Mumbai is open till 1.30 am. In addition, the BJP legislator also added that if 24x7 nightlife is permitted then it will have grave consequences on the youth.

"Does the government want youth to spend time drinking all night and destroy their lives?" added Kadam

Kadam also raised the issue of the inconvenience that may be caused to residential areas and the police force of the city. He said that the decision will result in a nuisance and that the police force will be majorly affected.

"If any restaurant in the residential premises is open throughout the night, won't it affect the people? Even the policemen work for over 20 hours a day. What will happen to them? They will be pressurised," the BJP legislator added.

Kadam further attacked the state government and said that the decision taken by Aaditya Thackeray will cause a nuisance to the people in Mumbai. The legislator also went on to add that, once all rules pertaining to the decision are drafted, the opposition will put forth suggestions regarding the 24x7 proposal. Talking about the inclusion of malls being open for the whole night, Kadam said that it was not possible.

"We interacted with some malls and they said it wasn't possible for them to function 24x7, unlike bars and pubs. If we allow this, who knows what sort of culture will increase. The youth will drink all night, sleep all day and won't work." concluded Ram Kadam.

Mumbai 24x7 proposal

Earlier on January 17, the Maharashtra government announced that malls, multiplexes, restaurants, and select shops in the city will be permitted to remain open 24x7 from January 26. As per reports, BMC and Mumbai Police have agreed to permit establishments inside gated communities and non-residential areas to remain open throughout the night.