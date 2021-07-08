'Their Fault Is They Voted For BJP': Shocking Revelations By NHRC On WB Post Poll Violence

National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairman and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Atif Rasheed has levelled a serious charge against the state Police with regards to the West Bengal post-poll violence.

Speaking with Murshidabad Superintendent of Police regarding the post-poll violence, Atif Rasheed said that the people are scared to even report the incidents of violence to Police. Atif Rasheed claimed that Police is threatening the victims to not file complaints against the post-poll violence.

Stating that the victims' fault was only that they voted for BJP, Atif Rasheed questioned, "Why is police torturing people for voting?"

Public is scared of Police. Their fault is they voted for BJP. Why police torture for voting? Police is threatening victims not to file complaint: Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Minorities vice-chairman & member of NHRC team on post-poll violence, speaks to Murshidabad SP. pic.twitter.com/kpSOL1EcWi — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

National Human Rights Commission's team attacked

Atif Rasheed's statements slamming the West Bengal Police comes two days after he asked the victims of the post-poll violence to meet him with their written complaints. On Tuesday, he had announced that he will be meeting the victims on Wednesday at the Malda New Circuit House. He also said he will be in West Bengal from July 6 to July 9 and will visit the affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad.

Earlier on June 30, the NHRC team was attacked by a mob while investigating post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Atif Rasheed had then said that a mob attacked them while they were investigating the incidents of violence in Jadavpur. The Calcutta High Court last week ordered the police to register the cases of all victims of the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The five-judge bench also directed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to ensure medical treatment of all victims and to ensure ration for the affected even if they do not have ration cards. The HC also ordered West Bengal Chief Secretary to collect and preserve all documents related to the incidents. As the NHRC team was attacked, the HC also issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court proceedings against DCP South Kolkata Rashid Munir Khan for failing to prevent obstruction to the team of the NHRC. The West Bengal Government then challenged the Calcutta High Court's order asking the State Police to register cases of all victims of post-poll violence.

West Bengal post-poll violence

West Bengal witnessed massive political violence after the election result trends gave an indication of TMC's landslide victory. As of June 10, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) had received nearly 3,243 complaints with regards to the violence including looting, threats, assault, sexual assaults, ransom demand, land-grabbing and forced closure of businesses.

Two women even moved the Supreme Court last month to seek SIT probe into incidents of violence and gang rape after the election results. In their pleas before the apex court, the women said they were gang-raped by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress. One of the two women, a 60-year-old alleged that she was gang-raped in front of her six-year-old grandson, while her daughter-in-law was beaten up. She alleged that a mob of around 100-200 TMC supporters had on May 3 surrounded her house and threatened the family to leave. Another woman, a 17-year-old said she was allegedly raped while on her way back from school. She also claimed that while the crime was committed, the assailants allegedly said, "We'll teach you a lesson for supporting BJP."

Multiple petitions are being heard in the Supreme Court on the issue of post-poll violence in West Bengal. In the fresh plea, the petitioner has claimed that "thousands of residents of West Bengal are being terrorised and tortured by workers of Trinamool Congress for supporting opposition party BJP". The Supreme Court last week asked the central government, the West Bengal government and the Election Commission to file a reply before the court in four weeks.