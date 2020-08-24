'There Are Only A Handful Trying To Save The Gandhis': BJP's Manoj Tiwari On CWC Row

Taking a swipe at the infighting and the dispute that ensued in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari took a swipe on the Congress stating that this situation is a sort of a farewell to the 'fake Gandhis'.

"Those who ruled the country by claiming the title of Gandhis artificially, those people might have to depart. Many voices have risen in the Congress party against the Gandhis. There are only a handful trying to save the Gandhis," Tiwari said while speaking to Republic TV.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the people who dissented against the Congress leadership are colluding with BJP and those who continue to back the Gandhi leadership despite the leadership paralysis in the party, the former Delhi BJP president said, "the day they will understand the meaning of democracy and forget dynasty, then they might change their stand."

In a CWC meeting held on Monday, Sonia Gandhi offered to resign from the post of interim Congress President. About 23 leaders had together written a letter to Sonia Gandhi asking for sweeping changes in the leadership of the party. To which, Rahul Gandhi had alleged the leaders are colluding with BJP against Congress, after which several leaders have offered to resign after the allegations on them by Rahul Gandhi.

Two leaders 'masterminds' of dissent but not signatories to letter

Inside sources from the CWC meeting have revealed that Rahul Gandhi's camp has said that the details of the letter should not have been released to the media. Any discourse between the party members should be discussed in the CWC and not before the media, said Rahul Gandhi according to sources. The Rahul Gandhi camp has also alleged that the 23 dissenting members “betrayed” Congress by going to the media, as per sources.

Two Congress leaders are said to be the masterminds of the letter, however, they are not the signatories to the letter and playing neutral, according to sources.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as party chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019. However, there is a possibility of no consensus emerging and Rahul Gandhi might be likely to come back again as the president, only if given a free hand to choose his own team in the working committee, as per sources.

