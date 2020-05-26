'There Is No Leadership,' Remarks Piyush Goyal As He Quashes Maha Govt's 'baseless' Claims

Taking on the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Monday, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has remarked that the Maharashtra administration has 'collapsed' and the state lacks 'leadership.' Reflecting upon the allegations levied by Maharashtra government on the crunch of Shramik trains provided by the Railways, Goyal labelled them as 'completely baseless.' The Railways Minister also claimed that Uddhav Thackeray has never called him during the entire period of COVID-19 crisis so far and instead he has been in touch with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the state Chief Secretary and other nodal officers.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Piyush Goyal alleged that in the past five days, 65 trains to Maharashtra have been cancelled because the state government could not facilitate the transport of passengers to the railway stations. Reflecting upon his choice to tweet, rather than calling the state government officials, Goyal stated that he thought it was better that people know what the 'reality' is.

'Moved 125 trains immediately'

The Railways minister said, "After watching the comments made on TV, I immediately moved 125 trains in the direction of Maharashtra and told the state government officials that if the lists are ready, you can quickly give it to us. We are ready to provide as many trains as you want. The sad part is they have no lists ready, they don't know where the migrants are. The reality of Maharashtra and Mumbai is out there before everybody. I feel sorry it is my home state and my home city which is suffering."

Piyush Goyal has also claimed that the Railways wrote to the Maharashtra government again on Monday requesting the list of trains required by the state, but have not received a 'consolidated' reply yet.

'Only 50% of trains were permitted'

Addressing the people of the state on May 24, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray contended that the Centre did not take any steps initially when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had requested arrangements for the return of migrant workers to their native places. According to him, the action was taken only when the situation got worse. Revealing that he had sought 80 trains daily for the migrant workers, Thackeray alleged that only 50% of trains were being permitted.

After Goyal appealed to the Maharashtra CM to immediately send a list of passengers with their destination details for the operation of 125 Shramik Special trains on May 25, Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the state government had followed suit. However, the Railways Minister said that details pertaining to only 46 trains had been shared as of 2 am on Monday out of which 5 couldn't be operated because of Cyclone Amphan.

