There Is No Second Front: Saugata Roy On Nitish's 'Opposition Unity' Move In Delhi

Member of Parliament and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy on Thursday, dismissed reports of any new opposition front against the ruling BJP amid ongoing meetings of opposition parties in New Delhi. He mentioned that there is sufficient time left for the 2024 general assembly elections and "there is no second or third front as of now."

While replying to TMC leader Saugata Roy, CPI leader D Raja said that opposition parties need to buck up for the 2024 general elections as there is not much time left for the same. Notably, D Raja's reaction comes after he concluded his meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who went for a three-day visit to the national capital to unite the divided Opposition for taking over the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

The JDU leader, along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, has also met with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders on Wednesday with 'Opposition Unity' on agenda. Later in the day, he held a meeting with Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Will TMC and CPI come together for 'Opposition Unity'?

CPI leaders including Sitaram Yechury and D Raja have already held talks with Nitish Kumar, who's putting efforts to lead the Opposition for the upcoming general elections. Meanwhile, TMC has been seen keeping a safe distance from Congress and other like-minded parties amid the buzz of a new anti-BJP front.

Earlier in March, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met with leaders from several non-Congress opposition parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS). She met with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav in her Kolkata residence where both the leaders were seen finding a common ground to fight against the Centre. Notably, Akhilesh's party has also distanced itself from the Congress-led opposition front.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy also visited Kolkata in West Bengal to meet Banerjee ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls. Later in March, she went to Odisha on a 'courtesy visit' with BJD leader Naveen Patnaik. By meeting the non-Congress party leaders, Banerjee has sparked a fuss about a new anti-BJP front in making ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.