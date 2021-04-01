'There Is Sea Change In Kerala; People Fed Up Of LDF & UDF,' Says BJP Chief JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday held a roadshow in Attingal of Kerala ahead of the Assembly Elections on April 6. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the BJP chief spoke on the campaign trail and expressed confidence on winning the polls in the state.

'What do you feel about the pulse of the people towards BJP?'

Nadda said, "I find that from the last election, there is a sea change. People are fed up with LDF and UDF, and now they want to give a chance to the BJP. They believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken care of them. Despite winning only one seat in Vidhan Sabha, PM Modi has always taken care of Kerala, as far as the emotional and economical support to the state is concerned. So now, people want to respond accordingly. And I find that in this election they have come out in a very positive note."

'There has been a contention that the parties here could not deliver development, and BJP has promised development, what is the message that you want to give to the people?'

"The people of Kerala are very clear that Prime Minister Modi has given full financial support as far as development is concerned, be it National Highways, Railways, Infrastructure, Metro, and other projects. But at the same time, they feel cheated by the LDF government, and because of the apathetic attitude by the UDF, the people here feel that the support given by PM Modi has not been utilized here by the LDF government. So, now they want to throw lock stock and barrel- the LDF government and want to see that BJP gets an edge here," the BJP chief added

'What are the demands of the people here?'

"You can see the enthusiasm and how people are supporting, and when I am waving hands, how they are responding. But at the same time, I feel this time they are going to support and increase both our seat share and vote share, and we will be doing good in coming times as far as Kerala is concerned."