P Wilson, Member of Parliament from DMK party, spoke to Republic TV exclusively over his party’s stand on the ongoing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) debate. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has taken a strong position when it comes to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). P Wilson is also representing the DMK party in the parliamentary panel constituted for the discussions on UCC.

When asked if this is a reductionist stand of his party and it is putting the debate into the Hindu-Muslim binary, Wilson said—clearing his party’s stand on the Uniform Civil Code— that this is not the stand of his party today but it has taken this stand from the start.

There was no need to bring this issue again, there are many issues the government of India is not able to answer: DMK MP @PWilsonDMK #LIVE on Republic, speaks to @shawansen on UCC.



Don't miss #RepublicExclusive, tune in to WATCH here- https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ#UCC #TamilNadu… pic.twitter.com/qWYH53sdVO — Republic (@republic) July 6, 2023

While talking to Senior Editor Shawan Sen, P Wilson said, “The UCC which you understand is not the correct understanding. The law commission which was given the task of consultation, in 2016, has gone in-depth in all the personal laws, in all the religions, and ultimately is stated that it is neither necessary nor desirable. This was submitted in 2018. Now the new law commission, which is the 22nd Law Commission, takes up the task of hearing it again. There was no necessity to go into these issues again. Retired Judge of Supreme Court has gone in-depth and submitted a consultation paper on this issue.”

When asked about whether national integrity and gender equality are being ignored in opposing UCC, the advocate-turned-politician said that, “Again I will say, this is a misconception and misunderstanding. The framework of the constitution never said like that, kindly read what Dr. Ambedkar said and what Mr. Pocker Bahadur said. They have gone in depth and they found that unless there is unanimity and unless there is a consensus, this could not be brought in. Now particularly why should you keep this under the Directive Principles of State Policy and if Constituent Assembly really wanted this to be made as a fundamental right they would have brought it under Part 3 or any other provisions, they’ve kept it separate under Part 4.”

While being referred to what several observations were made by Supreme Court and other high courts about UCC, Wilson was asked his stand on UCC as a luminary and not as a political person. He said, “See first of all judgement cannot be read as a statute. A judgement is a precedent for what it has decided,”

When asked why are political parties making this an issue about Hindu and Muslims, Wilson stated, “Again and again you are only revolving upon the Hindus and Muslims problem. It is not a Hindu-Muslim problem, the problem is for the Hindus also. Please understand, it will affect also the Hindu-undivided-family (HUF). You should understand that it is not boiling down to one particular religion or a particular cast, this is going to affect the all the religions.”

PM’s UCC Pitch

The UCC debate heated up when PM Modi pitched for the Uniform Civil Code from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal while addressing the BJP workers during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat trains.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the public, said, "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics."