'There'll Be Tiranga Everywhere': Union Law Min Prasad Roars At Mufti's Indian Flag Insult

Ridiculing PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's recent remarks, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly asserted that 'there will be Tiranga everywhere.' Prasad, who was addressing a rally in Aurangabad, came down heavily upon the united Opposition against the abrogation of Article 370. He also hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal and highlighted the development done under the NDA regime in Bihar in his rally address.

Slamming Mehbooba Mufti's remarks, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "A grand Ram Temple is being built. Some people have a problem with it. They also have issues with Article 370. I'd like to say clearly, there won't be 'do Nishan do Pradhan'. There will be Tiranga everywhere."

The Law Minister also highlighted that Mufti's comment (that she will not hold the tricolour till the Kashmiri flag is restored) is "downright denunciation" of the national flag's sanctity.

Similarly, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also criticised Mehbooba Mufti for her 'anti-national' remarks. Naqvi asserted that the demands by Muftis and Abdullhahs to restore Article 370 show that they do not want 'new Kashmir' to develop. He also added that the local people of the State do not want such corrupt leaders to contest the State elections. Mufti's remarks triggered massive protests across Jammu & Kashmir.

Several activists have been staging sit-in protests outside the PDP Chief's office proudly displaying the National Flag, while others are taking to streets organising massive 'Tiranga rallies' across Jammu and Srinagar. On Monday morning, during one such protest, a solo woman activist was detained by the J&K Police as she tried to hoist the tricolour outside Mufti's office.

'Won't raise any other flag'

Addressing the first press conference since her release from detention, Mufti said that she would raise the Indian tricolour only when the Jammu-Kashmir state flag 'comes back'. Asserting that the State flag forged the relation of the Union Territory with India, Mufti said that she would strive to get back Article 370.

"They themselves desecrated the Constitution...What do they expect from us? My flag is this (pointing to the flag of the erstwhile state of J&K kept on the table in front of her) and our relations with the country’s flag have been established by this flag. When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag. When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," said Mufti.

