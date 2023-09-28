There's No Guarantee I.N.D.I.A Will..: BRS Leader Doubts Future Existence Of Opp Alliance

Casting doubts on the sustenance of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, BRS MLA K Kavitha stated there is no guarantee today’s opposition alliance will exist tomorrow. Notably on August 2, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announced he is not siding with either Congress-led I.N.D.I.A or BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). She also took potshots at the BJP and said the party hasn’t done anything for Telangana since it came to power at the centre.

"There is no guarantee if today's INDIA alliance will exist tomorrow. There will be state elections and seat-sharing issues for the Parliament election before that. The situation would be different after that," K Kavitha told ANI. She further added the situation will also change after the results of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 are announced.

#WATCH | On Women Reservation's Bill, BRS MLC K Kavitha says, " BJP had to pass this because of pressure from other parties it's not like it was a gift by BJP, but OBC women are not included in this, we are sad about...we are still sad about this and why it is not being… pic.twitter.com/bWyiUkRWe0 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

‘Pre-poll alliances not successful in India’: K Kavitha

"Historically, pre-poll alliances have not been very successful in this country. So, we will definitely wait. But BRS is a national party with a national agenda and a universal agenda. It is not like the Congress party with one agenda in Karnataka and another agenda in Telangana," she added. Attacking the BJP, she said the saffron party has failed to contribute for the development of Telangana and thus the party will face the same fate as it suffered in Karnataka.

"In the South, people always look at which party is raising the issues of their region the most so the result here will be different. BJP has done nothing for Telangana for the last 10 years so they will get negative results in Telangana just like Karnataka," she said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently speaking at an event acknowledged there are differences within the I.N.D.I.A. fold however he assured they will be ‘ironed out’. “There are a couple of question marks but the bulk of the alliances (In the I.N.D.I.A alliance) are stitched out. Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh there is no issue. In some of the smaller places, there is an issue. We will try to iron out those issues.”

INDIA alliance is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress and the parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.