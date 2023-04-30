There's No Politics In 'Mann Ki Baat', Abusing PM Modi Part Of Congress DNA: Nirmala Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke like a "pradhan sevak" during the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and there is no politics in the radio broadcast, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, countering the Congress' criticism of the programme.

"Now if the Congress is "obsessed" with talking about the agenda set by its first family, it's up to the party," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress took a swipe at Modi over his 100th 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, saying there was much fanfare in the run-up to the episode but it was "maun ki baat (silence)" on critical issues such as the border dispute with China, stock manipulation allegations against the Adani Group, "increasing" economic inequalities and the wrestlers' protest.

Hitting back, Sitharaman said, "He (Modi) talks about everything. Now if the Congress is obsessed with talking about the agenda that the first family of the party sets, it's up to the party." "There is no politics in Mann Ki Baat... There is positivity in the spirit of Mann ki Baat," the finance minister told reporters after listening to the radio broadcast with BJP leaders and others in Preet Vihar here.

In the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Sitharaman said, Modi spoke to the people like a 'pradhan sevak' and not a prime minister, and the common people also spoke confidently about the core issues.

"So, I am very much impacted, inspired and feeling humbled," she said.

"Such a pradhan sevak is leading our country despite problems that arose due to the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 and the Russia-Ukraine (conflict) later. All of us are safe under his leadership and India is the fastest growing economy today," the minister added.

On Congress leaders calling Modi names, Sitharaman said "abusing" the prime minister is "part of the Congress DNA".

"But they never seem to realise that every time they abuse Prime Minister Modi, people recognise him much more for his positive and constructive work in building India. It doesn't benefit them in any way or win them any brownie points but they still want to do it because they are full of hate," she said.

"Despite Rahul Gandhi going around setting up 'mohabbat ka dukan', his own party's president is spewing venom. He is talking about a poisonous snake. So, you understand where Rahul is going and where his party is. Rahul is talking about something that his party doesn't believe in," she added.

It is the "nature" of the Congress to abuse those it cannot defeat but people's support is with Prime Minister Modi.

"The more they accuse the prime minister, the more people will bless him," she added. Through 'Mann Ki Baat', Sitharaman said, the prime minister has brought out the good in Indian citizens.