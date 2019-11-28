These Are The Maharashtra Ministers Who Took Oath And Joined CM Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet

Scripting a political history, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the first from the family, took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park on Thursday. Along with the Shiv Sena chief, two leaders each from NCP and Congress took oath as Maharashtra Ministers to join Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet.

The ceremony occurred in front of a thousand people in Mumbai and in the presence of prominent politicians from across parties including--NCP patron Sharad Pawar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin, and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. After an incessant phase of political chaos in Maharashtra, in an unconventional alliance between the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Here's everybody who took an oath of the office, along with Thackeray:

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut

#Maharashtra: Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut take oath as Ministers. pic.twitter.com/exY9bMoOTN — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal takes oath as minister. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vwSvPz4fyn — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Maharashtra: NCP leader Jayant Rajaram Patil takes oath as minister in Mumbai. https://t.co/QWnDgjf9lZ pic.twitter.com/i9US6vsVvW — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Shiv Sena's Subhash Rajaram Desai and Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai take oath as ministers. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RkyOdP6qRy — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Shiv Sena CM

After taking oath as Chief Minister, Uddhav will have to seek election to the Maharashtra Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months. His son Aaditya Thackeray recently become the first Thackeray to contest elections. He was elected as Worli's MLA and is touted to get a cabinet berth, as per sources.

After gaining the power of India's richest civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1985, the 'sixth floor' CM office in Mumbai's Mantralay has evaded the Shiv Sena ever since. Fulfilling one of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams - as claimed by Shiv Sainiks - Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the first Thackeray Chief Minister, putting Sena finally in its coveted CM post. Uddhav Thackeray, who had opted out of the NDA - breaking the BJP-Sena alliance of over 35 years, will be sworn-in at 6:40 PM on Thursday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where his late father Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial is installed.

