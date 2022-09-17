Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tried his hands on photography while releasing the cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh as a part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

Wearing a pale blue kurta, brown jacket, a pair of sunglasses and donning a dark brown hat, PM Modi, who is celebrating his 72nd birthday, also clicked some photographs of felines on a DSLR camera after releasing them into the enclosure.

Here are pictures clicked by PM Modi

A total of eight cheetahs – three females and five females – were brought to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior from Namibia in a modified Boeing aircraft on Saturday morning as part of ‘Project Cheetah’. After the plane reached Gwalior, the spotted animals were flown to Palpur near the Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district in two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

The cheetahs hesitated a bit as they took in the new setting with a look of curiosity mixed with puzzlement, but soon they found their bearing and began to stroll around.

"It is unfortunate that we declared cheetahs extinct in 1952, but for decades no constructive efforts were made to reintroduce them in India," PM Modi said.

"Now, with new strength and vigour, the country has embarked on the project of reviving the population of cheetahs during this 'amrit kaal'," he added. The Prime Minister also thanked the Namibian government for their help in reintroducing cheetahs to Indian soil after decades.

Cheetahs were declared extinct from the country in 1952. "Project Cheetah, under which the cheetahs were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation. Cheetahs are our guests; we should give them a few months to make Kuno National Park their home," Modi said.