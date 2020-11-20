'They Are Fooling People Of J&K': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Gupkar Alliance

BJP has slammed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (Gupkar Alliance) and stated that the alliance is fooling people by making promises of restoring Article 370. BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain while addressing a press conference said that a dead person cannot come back from the grave, likewise Article 370 has also been buried and will never return.

He said that the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls were being fought over local developmental issues and its results would not be a referendum on the Centre's last year's decision of revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state.

The BJP leader, who is the party's in-charge for Kashmir for the polls, said NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were befooling people by showing them dreams but asserted their dreams would never come true.

"They have accepted this decision and are now participating in the elections. They have ganged up. They have befooled the people of J&K. They have indulged in politics over the bodies of the youth of J&K to save their chair. They are sinners and no one will forgive them. They have committed big sins and are worse than gangsters and they live only for power and to benefit their families and relatives," he said.

What is Gupkar Alliance

Gupkar Alliance was formed on August 4, 2019, with a specific purpose of restoring Article 370 that granted special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, along with Article 35A. Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Mehbooba Mufti, Communist Party of India (M), Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and Awami National Conference are a part of the alliance. As all the alliance partners have been set free from detention, a formal meeting was held on October 15 and a decision was made by all the alliance partners to contest the DDC polls together with a sole intention of defeating the BJP.

DDC Elections in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner KK Sharma had issued the first notification for conducting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in 20 districts of the union territory. The DDC elections in J&K hold prominence for being the first democratic process after the abrogation of Article 370. The polls to the DDCs will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19, while the voting counting process will be held on December 22. Delimitation had been done for the constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the union territory for undertaking the elections, with 14 DDC constituencies in each district. In the first phase, by-elections will also be held for three urban local bodies – Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Pahalgam Municipal Council and Ashmuqam Municipal Council.

(Wih PTI inputs)

