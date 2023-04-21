They Are Looting State Assets: BJP Attacks MK Stalin's DMK Over Corruption Charges

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched fresh salvos at MK Stalin-led DMK over the corruption charges and said that they are looting the people of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said, "The culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu is India's heritage, but the DMK government of the state is poisoning this heritage with corruption. Ever since the DMK government came to power in the state, corruption has increased even more there."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken so many initiatives to eliminate corruption from society because it is impacting the common man... We have heard about the 'Plassey Plunder' and now we are hearing about the 'Stalin Plunder' in Tamil Nadu. Because the common man is suffering. They are looting the wealth of people," he added.

BJP attacks DMK over corruption charges

Citing an audio clip, purportedly of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), the BJP leader said, "While talking to a journalist, Finance Minister PTR, who is the trusted lieutenant of the Chief Minister MK Stalin, revealed that Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan and son Udhayanidhi Stalin both put together, had made Rs 30,000 crore merely in one year. The Finance Minister is taking the names of these two. They are worried about where to hide this money which has been made through unfair practices."

"They are making money because there is a Chief Minister who is only following a policy of corruption. Every day they are making corrupt money but they don’t know where to hide it... Who are they targeting? Whom they are looting? This is the money of the common man on the street," he added and played the audio clip.

In the purported audio clip, Tamil Nadu FM is heard saying-- "Both Udhay and Sabari have realised that they have made more money in one year than their grandparents did in their lives. And now it’s getting to be a problem. How to handle it? How to not get caught? It’s all being made gradually 10 to 20 crore.”

The video was also shared by the BJP state unit chief K Annamalai on Thursday, saying, "In a conversation with a journalist, TN State Finance Minister reveals that TN CM’s son Udhayanidhi & Son in Law Sabareesan have accumulated ₹30,000 Crores in a year."

In a conversation with a journalist, TN State Finance Minister reveals that TN CM’s son Udhayanidhi & Son in Law Sabareesan have accumulated ₹30,000 Crores in a year.



With every passing day, these substantiate the claims made by us in #DMKFiles pic.twitter.com/gzUvzgJMev — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 20, 2023

'DMK is looting the state assets': BJP

Speaking about the audio clip, Syed Zafar said, "The first thing he (TN FM) is confirming is that the family is known for corruption. It is in their DNA that they do corruption when they are in power... They are looting the state assets."

"In the DMK files, we have talked about the corruption of the DMK and asked questions. The Tamil Nadu government has signed an MoU with the company Dubai-based Noble Steel. Why does Noble Steel want to invest Rs 1000 crore in India? Noble Steel has many directors who belong to the DMK party. Udhayanidhi is also part of it... Who is the actual promoter of Noble Steel? What is the source of revenue for Noble Steel?"