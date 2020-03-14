Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari Fires Back At Azad's 'agency' Jibe Made Alongside Farooq

Jammu Kashmir Apni party chief Altaf Bukhari on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for his remarks where he referred to Bukhari's newly formed party as an 'agency' party.

Bukhari stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will respond to this comment and added that they (Ghulam Nabi Azad and Farooq Abdullah) are scared that a party that is speaking the truth has come up now. Earlier on Saturday, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar had referred to Apni party as an 'agency party.'

'They are scared'

Speaking to Republic TV, Bukhari said, "I don't think I should be answering this question. This question will be answered by the people themselves. Both (Ghulam Nabi Azad and Farooq Abdullah) of them have been Union Ministers, was their party formed the same way? They are scared that today people who speak the truth have come front. In a democracy, people are supreme. Neither Farooq Abdullah, nor Altaf Bukhari, nor Ghulam Nabi Azad is supreme. Agencies can be made on paper, or in rooms but not within the people."

Reflecting upon the detention of J&K leaders, Bukhari added, "What are they talking about? They spoke to people about self-rule and autonomy for 70 years. They (detained leaders) were kept in safe houses. People wouldn't let them walk if they were let free. We believe that the agencies helped them. Abrogation of Article 370 is still under challenge and nothing can be said until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict. Snatching away our statehood was completely wrong. I spoke to the Prime Minister about this thing also today."

Bukhari meets PM Modi

Earlier in the day, the former PDP minister also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of article 370. "We discussed the situation in Kashmir post 5 August and detention of leaders. I am happy PM listened to me and assured us and said he has adopted Kashmir," said Bukhari to reporters in Delhi.

J&K Apni Party launched

Earlier on March 8, Bukhari along with 40 other members launched the 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party'. Accepting the 'undeniable reality' of scrapping Article 370 by the Centre, he stated that the new party will work towards the development and harmonious society. Bukhari, who has been unanimously voted as president of the new faction, demanded the release of the detained main-stream Kashmiri leaders including his former chief Mehbooba Mufti.

