'They Believe Everyone Is Corrupt Like Them': Monika Pant On AAP Attempting To Poach Her

BJP's councillor Dr Monika Pant has confirmed that she was provided with 'lucrative offers' by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the mayoral election. This latest development comes days after the AAP emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Monika Pant confirms AAP poached her

While speaking in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV about the poaching allegations against AAP, Monika Pant said, "We have given a recording also. This call came around 8 pm. I fail to understand whether Kejriwal believes everyone is like him. What a corrupt party this is. They believe that everyone is corrupt like them. Everyone has seen the Delhi model and now the new corruption model is also in front of everybody."

She went on to add, "This is the kind of party that AAP wants to make national, a party that is extremely corrupt." When asked about area funds and other funds, Pant replied, "You very well understand what is the difference between area funds and other funds."

AAP retaliates after poaching claims from BJP

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to 'buy' its recently-elected councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), AAP, in retaliation, alleged that the BJP has come down to its 'dirty games'.

AAP's Sanjay Singh addressed the media and said that the BJP is down to 'dirty games, just like the horse-trading of MLAs in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat'.

Sanjay Singh said, "BJP started the Khokha-Khokha formula in Delhi. A person named Yogender called the AAP councillor and said that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta will talk and he is mentioning 100 crores to buy 10 corporators."

Sanjay Singh further appealed to the Delhi Police Commissioner to arrest them and investigate the matter. "This Rs 100 crore was to buy just 10 councillors. The Bharatiya Khokha Party (AAP's jibe at BJP for alleged horse-trading) has a budget of Rs 10 crore for each councillor," he alleged.

Further, Sanjay Singh said, "Will there be any meaning of mandate and democracy in this country? Or does BJP has a free hand to topple governments by horse-trading? Even after facing defeat in the MCD elections, BJP was trying to elect a Mayor from its party. BJP has become a 'Kidnapping Gang'. The election commission should intervene in the matter."

Responding to AAP's allegation, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Now rattled AAP is making baseless allegations on being exposed. BJP has put out proof, given testimony and is filing a complaint too. More horse trading by AAP will be exposed soon."

On Wednesday, December 7, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party ended the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year rule at the Delhi Municipal Corporation with the final results putting the party's overall tally at 134. As per the State Election Commission figures, the BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, has won 104 seats. However, Congress could only manage to get nine seats.