'They Did Not Invite Me To Visva Bharati,' Claims Mamata Banerjee, Hits Out At BJP

Despite the BJP sharing an official invite sent to the West Bengal Chief Minister for Visva-Bharati University's centenary celebrations, Mamata Banerjee has claimed that she was not invited for the convocation on Thursday. In an apparent reference to the BJP, the TMC chief remarked that those present at the Visva Bharati celebrations are just 'temporary' and that their days are 'numbered'. The Bengal CM also listed out several steps taken by the state government for the benefit of its citizens and announced an agro-industrial park at Singur.

"They did not invite me for convocation at Visva Bharati today. Some people have come there, but they cannot destroy Vishva Bharati. Those who are there today are just temporary, their days are numbered," Banerjee said on Thursday

READ | WB CM Mamata Banerjee Skipped Visva-Bharati Centenary: BJP Lashes Out With Letter Invite

Earlier in the day, the TMC had also alleged that the Bengal CM was not invited to the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati. State minister and TMC leader Bratya Basu also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the central varsity's meet on the occasion over a video conference, made "factual errors" during his speech.

READ | On Road To Bengal Polls, All Eyes On PM Modi's Visva-Bharati University Centenary Address

"Mamata Banerjee did not receive any invitation for the centenary meet of Visva Bharati. Even if the invitation, as you suggest, was sent last night, should that be the decorum? After all, she (Ms Banerjee) is the chief minister of a state," PTI quoted Basu.

"Gujarat cropped up often in the PM's speech. Why is he confining Rabindranath Tagore to Gujarat? He said Satyen Tagore's wife (Rabindranath Tagore's sister-in-law) learnt how to drape sarees in a certain fashion from Gujarati women. The fact is that she learnt it from the Gujaratis as well the Parsis. But the Prime Minister wouldn't mention Parsis," the TMC leader claimed.

READ | MASSIVE: Congress Announces Alliance With Left Parties For 2021 West Bengal Elections

Agro-industrial park at Singur

Meanwhile, in a press briefing on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee highlighted that an agro-industrial park, spread over an 11-acre land, will be set in Singur. She asserted that the TMC government is against land encroachment and also stated that farmers have been given their land back in Singur. The Bengal CM was referring to the Tata car factory project approved by the previous Left Front government which had led to a massive stir across the state. Moreover, she also announced that the government has sanctioned land for an airport in Bagdogra and added that a new port at Tajpur in East Midnapore would also be set up.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Submits '2 Cr Signatures' To President Against Farm Laws; Particulars Sketchy