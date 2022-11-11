‘They Feel Totally Panicked’: Guv Arif Khan After SC Order On Tussle Over VC Appointments

A day after the removal of Kerala Governor Arif Khan as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, on Friday (November 11), he hit back at the government and stated the Supreme Court verdicts are now so ‘crystal clear’ that he cannot be pressurised upon in the issue.

Kerala Governor Arif Khan made his statements while talking to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the ‘Nation Wants to Know’. In a significant move on Thursday, Governor Khan was ousted by the Kerala government as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university. The move came following the ongoing tussle between the Kerala Governor and the state over the functioning of the state universities and the appointment of the Vice Chancellors in the state universities.

‘Now they can’t bulldoze me’

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stated the recent Supreme Court judgements in connection with the VC appointments are so clear the state will not be able to exert any kind of pressure on him. “Now since the judgements of the Supreme Court - one has been given yesterday, they are so crystal clear therefore they feel totally panicked that now they won't be able to bulldoze me,” Khan said while replying to a question on how the state interfered in his workings as a Governor.

It is significant to mention, the Supreme Court in the judgement on November 10, ordered the Vice Chancellor should have a minimum teaching experience of 10 years as a professor in a university and his or her name should be recommended by a search-cum-selection committee of not less than three persons and the VC should be selected from among them based on their qualification and eligibility referring to Section 10(3) of the University Act, 2019.

Governor Khan asks VCs of nine state universities to resign

Following the demand for the resignations of the VCs of nine state universities in Kerala by Governor Khan, a political controversy erupted on October 23. The VCs were asked to step down following a violation of the rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Acting as the Chancellor of the state-run Universities Governor Khan pointed to a Supreme Court ruling which quashed the appointment of the VC of Kerala’s APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on the ground the search committee had failed to recommend a panel of at least three names in accordance with UGC norms.

In his letter to the nine V-Cs, Khan reportedly said that as they had been “either appointed from single-name panels or recommended by the search/selection committee with non-academician as members,” they were not eligible to continue in their positions.

