'They Go Where They Get Votes': BJP Lambasts Congress On No Visit To Karauli Priest's Kin

Amid the row over the Karauli priest murder case, BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi has lambasted the Congress-led Rajasthan government, alleging that the accused was arrested only after pressure mounted on the state government. He alleged that the accused had the support of the state administration. While speaking with Republic TV, Chaturvedi further claimed that the state administration mounted pressure on the family to cremate the body at the earliest without anyone's knowledge, however, with the villagers and the crowd that gathered, the administration couldn't succeed in orchestrating their plan.

"When the people in the village came to know, the BJP leaders came to know, all built pressure on the administration, otherwise their (state government) attempt was to burn the body discreetly and destroy evidence," he said.

"There was a panchayat meeting three days before the incident and it was concluded that the land belongs to the temple priest. But neither the beat in charge has any idea nor the patwari or gram sevak. This shows the way this government functions," he said while lambasting at the state government.

Chaturvedi also questioned the ex-gratia of Rs 10 Lakh being granted to the family, claiming that it is not sufficient and the society and the supporters together have done more than the help given the government in the form of the ex gratia amount.

"The government is sleeping but the society has awakened to help the family of the slain priest," he said.

Speaking on the absence of those Congress leaders who could meet the family of the Hathras victim for political gains, but not to the family of the deceased priest, Chaturvedi said, "This subject is for sensitive people. Those whose sensitivity has died and they judge from which caste, which religion they would get the votes, such people don't value the lives of the citizens. Congress and its government in Rajasthan is in such a condition. They don't value the lives, they value on votes."

'Will Rahul Gandhi come to Rajasthan?'

BJP has lambasted the Congress leaders who had marched to Hathras, asking them whether they will also come to Rajasthan which has a Congress government. The BJP leaders highlighted that the crime rate is on the rise in Rajasthan. BJP state chief Satish Poonia hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government alleging collapse of law and order situation in the state and terming the incident as inhuman and horrifying.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Saturday took to Twitter and asked Rahul Gandhi "when is he visiting Rajasthan for political tourism".

"Girls are being molested while honest police personnel are committing suicide and today a priest has been set ablaze. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi can go to Hathras and do political tourism but they are silent on the events in Rajasthan. I want to ask them, will he come to Rajasthan as well?" said Rathore.

He contended that according to the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan is one of the leading states in crime statistics.

Congress silent on Karauli priest's murder

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Hathras after the news was circulated alleging gangrape of a Dalit girl by four upper-caste men, however, the Congress had been silent on another rape incident that took place in Balrampur, as well as on the incident of the priest set ablaze.

Temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire by a few people at Bukna village in Karauli district of Rajasthan. He later died on Thursday due to the injuries. Karauli SP Mridul Kachawa stated that the priest reportedly in his dying declaration informed the police that some influential people including Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land and the accused threw petrol on him to set him on fire.

(With ANI inputs)

