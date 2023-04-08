'They Want Their Family To Flourish': PM Modi's Scathing Attack On KCR In Hyderabad

In a scathing attack on the Telangana government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, “They only want to see their family flourish.”

“A handful of people are scared of development work. They have nothing to do with the welfare of the country and society. They only want to see their family flourish. Telangana needs to be careful of such people,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he laid foundation stones for projects like AIIMS Bibinagar and flagged off Telangana's second Vande Bharat train in Hyderabad.

Pointing out that the state government is delaying in implementing the Centre's project, PM Modi said, “This NDA govt considers it our duty to fulfil the dreams of citizens in Telangana.”

PM Modi’s Jibe at Opposition Parties

Fourteen opposition parties recently approached the Supreme Court, complaining against arbitrary arrests of Opposition leaders by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and demanding a fresh set of guidelines governing their arrest, remand, and bail.

However, the SC declined to entertain the petition and asserted that “Political leaders do not enjoy a higher legal immunity than common citizens and the law of the land is equally applicable to them.”

In reference to the case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition, stating that "A few days back some political parties had gone to the court to seek protection so that no one would open their corruption books but the court turned them back.”

Court’s adamant ruling

The court was adamant that it could not make decisions about different aspects of a criminal investigation based on data regarding arrests of opposition leaders or other coercive measures, or on claims that the alleged skewed application of the law has reduced the space for the opposition in the nation.

PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at the railway station on Saturday, April 8. PM Modi was joined at the Vande Bharat Train's inauguration by Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The train will connect Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati. It is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.