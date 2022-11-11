'They've Committed Serious Crime': Congress Questions SC Order To Free Rajiv's Killers

After Supreme Court on Friday ordered the premature release of six convicts serving life sentences in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Congress party questioned the SC's verdict and asserted that 'they have committed a serious crime and such convicts cannot be released'.

Addressing media persons, Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "It is a very serious crime, you cannot release convicts of such dangerous crime. The decision is taken by the Supreme Court and the final verdict is of the apex court not the Tamil Nadu state government."

"Supreme Court repeatedly said that the Tamil Nadu cabinet has recommended for their release to Governor. Giving so much weightage to the state government's stand is not correct. The murder of former Prime Minister is the attack on integrity and sovereignty of the Nation," Abhishek Manu Singhvi added.

Further, the spokesperson of the Indian National Congress asserted that Supreme Court has invoked Article 142 because the top court had no other legal option. He said, "We will try to do everything on legal grounds. This is not a local murder in one of the localities of Tamil Nadu. This is a National issue," Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Congress raised certain questions on SC's verdict:

Can there be a precedent to release terrorists in India?

Will there be an appeal against the SC release order?

Can those who conspired to assassinate a former Prime Minister be freed?

Will those convicted of an act of terror be given a long rope?

Won’t the release of convicts in the Rajiv assassination embolden terrorists?

Rajiv Gandhi's assassins walk free

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Notably, both of them had moved to the top court seeking premature release. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is applicable in their matter.

It is pertinent to note that the top court had on May 18, invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, ordered the release of Perarivalan who had served over 30 years in jail. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.