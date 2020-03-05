'They've Reached The Height Of Indiscipline & Arrogance': Pralhad Joshi On Congress MPs

After the shocking development where 7 Congress MPs were suspended for creating ruckus in Parliament and snatching and throwing papers on Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi stated that in all 70 years of the Parliament such an 'unpardonable' act had never been committed. The seven MPs that have been suspended include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan, and Gurjit Aujla.

"They have reached the height of indiscipline and arrogance. They snatched the Speaker's papers, tore them and threw it on him. In the 70 years of this Parliament, and in my 10 years in opposition, I have never seen papers of the Speaker being snatched," said Pralhad Joshi.

'When March 11 has been decided for discussion on Delhi riots, what is their problem?'

"What Gaurav Gogoi did is unprecedented and highly condemnable and unpardonable. From the first day we have been trying to speak to the Congress party rationally. If you want to protest, you protest. The date for discussion (on Delhi riots) has already been decided as March 11. When date and time is decided what is the problem?" said Pralhad Joshi.

"I am really not able to understand their problem, no sensible person is able to. March 11 has been set for Lok Sabha, March 12 has been slotted for Rajya Sabha. What has happened to them? I think they have developed some phobia," he added.

'Utmost disrespect of Parliament'

Pralhad Joshi also stated that all the customary norms of the Parliament had been breeched and 'thrown to the winds' by the Congress party. He also stated that not only the BJP but other parties would also condemn this unpardonable act. The BJP leader remarked that suspension was not enough and that they will put forth the demand for 'further action' in front of the speaker.

Ruckus in Parliament

This move by the Lok Sabha Speaker comes amidst the constant disruption of parliamentary proceedings by the Congress party over the issue of the Delhi riots. The Congress has been demanding that the issue of Delhi violence be debated in Parliament with immediate effect, with the Speaker stating that the matter will be taken up after Holi.

