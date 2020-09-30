'Things Were Better...': Subramanian Swamy Posts 2014 Letter Amid Tiff With BJP IT Cell

Amid his rift with the party's IT cell, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday shared a press note from the year 2014 when the party had appointed him as the chairperson of a 'Strategic Action Committee for the Lok Sabha Elections'.

Along with it, Dr Swamy in a cryptic message said that things were better when Rajnath Singh was President. He added that Nitin Gadkari told him that it was Narendra Modi's idea (to appoint him the chief of action panel).

'Things were better when...'

: Things were better when Rajnath was President. Gadkari told me this that it was Modi’s idea. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 30, 2020

Commenting on this, a Twitter user said that he believes that there is not "an iota of deficit in the 'affinity' between BJP and Subramanian Swamy" To this, the BJP leader responded saying, "I joined Jana Sangh which was merged into Janata Party in 1977. In 1980 Vajpayee and others left to form BJP and adopted Gandhian Socialism. I was not invited. In 2013 I was invited to join BJP after my success in 2G case and Ram Setu case. I joined unconditionally."

The committee which Dr Swamy referred to was appointed by the then party president Rajnath Singh. Along with Dr Swamy, it had R .S. Goswami as secretary and M.J. Akbar, former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi and Lt. Gen. Surendra Pratap Tanwar as members. The BJP comfortable had won the Lok Sabha Elections that year and came to power.

Dr Swamy drags PMO into IT cell row

Currently, Subramanian Swamy is at war with his own party's IT cell, accusing it of financing "fake tweets" against him. Amid his ultimatum to party president JP Nadda to sack IT cell head, the party reappointed Amit Malviya to continue for the post. Swamy said he had tweeted against Malviya earlier to check whether "fake tweets" against the former were financed by the latter or not.

Dr Swamy then claimed that "it is clear" that it was PMO Haren (Hiren) Joshi behind it and informed that he has written to PM Modi two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents.

Now that Malaviya has been re appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2020

Subramanian Swamy had accused Malviya of running a campaign against him using fake tweets. The senior party leader had said removing Malviya is the “compromise proposal” he has made to party president J.P. Nadda. If he is not removed, he said, it would mean the party is not willing to “defend me”. Swamy had also shared a lot of tweets from his followers against Malviya.

By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

Dr Swamy had also defied the party’s standing on the issue of conducting NEET and JEE exams. He had supported the postponement of exams which stood in contradiction of BJP’s decision to go ahead and conduct the entrance exam despite the Coronavirus pandemic. He also wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting the same and also tried calling at his residence.

