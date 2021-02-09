Thinking Of Taking Appropriate Measure: Parliamentary Affairs Minister On TMC MP's Remarks

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the government is thinking of taking appropriate measures on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remarks on the judiciary in Lok Sabha on Monday. It was earlier reported that the government is mulling a breach of privilege notice against the TMC MP for making allegations against the judiciary.

'We are thinking of taking appropriate measure'

"Raising the issue of Ram Mandir judgment and bringing the then CJI and other things, it's a serious matter and we're thinking of taking appropriate measure," Pralhad Joshi said. Moitra, who was taking part in the motion of thanks on the President's Address on Monday, did not take any name but was apparently referring to a former CJI. Her remarks pertaining to the judiciary were later expunged from the proceedings, officials said.

In her strong-worded speech, Moitra lashed out at the government for making "hate and bigotry" a part of its narrative and alleged that the judiciary and the media have also "failed" the country. She alleged that India is facing an "undeclared emergency" and accused the government of dubbing protesting voices from students to farmers and old women of Shaheen Bagh, a reference to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act agitation in Delhi last year, as "terrorists".

'Centre hijacking Netaji's legacy'

Moitra also asked as to why the Home Ministry had been extending the deadline to frame CAA rules. She repeatedly used terms like cowards and cowardice to slam the government for "hiding behind" power and authority and alleged that it has made India a "virtual police state" by charging critical voices with sedition.

The government's decision to impose a nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 inflicted "untold misery" on people with lakhs of people forced to walk to their homes hundreds of kilometres away, Moitra alleged. She demanded that the three new farm laws that have drawn protests from farmers be repealed.

Moitra also accused the Central Government of exploiting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy for political mileage. "The central government has tried in every way to hijack Netaji's legacy and weave it into its own narrow narrative of courage," said Moitra. BJP and TMC have locked horns as the Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place this year.

(With agency inputs)