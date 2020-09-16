Third Day Of The Monsoon Session: Here Are The Bills Likely To Be Discussed Today

The Parliament on Wednesday assembled for the third sitting under this year's Monsoon Session that has been flagged off with great precaution amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Here are the Bills that are likely to be discussed on the third day of the 18-sittings session.

Bills likely to be discussed

1. The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

2. The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

3. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

4. The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

5. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

6. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

7. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Read: Rahul Gandhi Slams Central Ordinances, Calls Them A 'fatal Attack' On Farming Community

Read: Haryana Farmers Protest Over Central Ordinances; Police Files FIR As Cong-BJP Lock Horns

Farmers ordinances to be discussed

It is important to mention that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance along with the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance that are likely to be discussed today have been facing a massive backlash by the farming community that has been staging protests in parts of Haryana, UP and Punjab after was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces. The third ordinance along with this, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance which had also come under scrutiny was passed by the Parliament yesterday.

Along with this, the parliament also passed the important Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 yesterday which adds a new sub-section to reduce the salaries payable to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs by 30% for a year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

From a new sitting plan to maintain physical distancing to providing multi-utility COVID kits to all MPs, several safety measures have been taken as an unprecedented Monsoon session of the Parliament sets off amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items).

Read: Jaya Bachchan Tells Parliament 'Don't Tarnish Bollywood Because Of A Few'; Mum On Drugs

Read: Monsoon Session 2020 Live Updates: Rajnath Singh Speaks On LAC Faceoff, Cong MPs Walk Out